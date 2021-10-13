Nail technician busted with cocaine found in frozen curry, pepper-pot at CJIA

Kaieteur News – A nail technician was busted by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), on Tuesday morning when they intercepted an outgoing passenger on Copa Airlines with cocaine stashed in frozen bowls of curry and pepper-pot at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

According to a press release issued by CANU, the flight was destined for Panama with onward connections to the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.

Kaieteur News learnt that a search conducted by CANU agents on the checked-in luggage of 33-year-old Mallika Lambert, uncovered some 6.232 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

Lambert, a nail technician, is currently in CANU’s custody as investigations continue.