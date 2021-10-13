Nail technician busted with cocaine found in frozen curry, pepper-pot at CJIA

Latest update October 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A nail technician was busted by agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), on Tuesday morning when they intercepted an outgoing passenger on Copa Airlines with cocaine stashed in frozen bowls of curry and pepper-pot at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
According to a press release issued by CANU, the flight was destined for Panama with onward connections to the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.
Kaieteur News learnt that a search conducted by CANU agents on the checked-in luggage of 33-year-old Mallika Lambert, uncovered some 6.232 kilograms of suspected cocaine.
Lambert, a nail technician, is currently in CANU’s custody as investigations continue.
Oct 13, 2021Kaieteur News – We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) which has a local as well as a USA chapter on Sunday last donated some cycling equipment to the Linden based LonLam Classic Organisation which...
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 13, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – Think of the following; just think of how you would feel. It requires five CXC subjects with Maths... more
Kaieteur News – The main Opposition is on solid grounds in its criticisms of the last-minute consultations, engineered... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]