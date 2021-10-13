Cell phone tracker helps cops capture bandit

Kaieteur News – A tracker on a cellphone led East Coast police to capture an armed bandit before he could have escape with his stolen booty.

The delinquent, identified as a 31-year-old man had reportedly pounced on two women and robbed them in their car around 13:30hrs in front of a boutique located along the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The women-one of them a businesswoman- had told investigators that they had stopped there after making a drop off at the Ogle International Airport, but before they could exit their car a man armed with a gun approached them.

He reportedly pointed the weapon at the women and ordered them to give him all of their belongings.

The victims told detectives that they were fearful of being shot, so they handed over a cellphone and their handbags, which contained a quantity of raw gold and cash.

They recalled that the armed bandit ran and entered a waiting silver Premio motorcar, bearing licence plate PMM6951 and drove off.

According to police the victims called and reported the robbery immediately after.

However, they were able to give ranks the exact route the getaway car was travelling, because of a tracker activated on the cellphone he stole from them. Patrol ranks responded quickly and headed to the location where they spotted the vehicle driving along the Industry Crown Dam road.

The ranks reportedly moved in to intercept him, leading to the car colliding with a parked van.

The bandit in an attempt to escape exited the car with a weapon, and started to run. Ranks gave chase and caught him but before he surrendered, he tried to get rid of his firearm by throwing it into a nearby drain.

Cops recovered the weapon, which they identified as a Taurus .32 pistol. They also searched the car, found the items he had stolen from the women, and a magazine with live ammunition.

The suspect is currently held at the Sparendaam Police lockups, while detectives continue their investigation.