Govt. aims to finalise draft of New Mental Act by year end

Kaieteur News – The Government has successfully completed the initial draft of the new Mental Health Act which will replace the previous one of 1930.

According to information outlined the Mid-year Report of the Ministry of Finance, the draft Act will address areas such as procedures of mental health care not requiring consent by individuals, psychosurgery, electroconvulsive therapy, establishment of a community mental health service model, among others, and is presently under review by experts and stakeholders.

In terms of integration of mental health services across health centres, the community health model will be used.

Additionally, the report said that the Government has advanced the process of establishing a Mental Health Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). A Consultant has been contracted to design the ward for which construction is expected to commence in the last quarter of 2021.

Kaieteur News understands that the Government will be spending millions over the next year as it seeks to dedicate more resources to address mental health issues, suicide prevention and substance abuse.

Earlier this year, Minister of Health, Dr. Anthony disclosed that the Government is looking to do a review and revision of the Mental Health Act of 1930 – “a sorely overlooked and outdated piece of legislation.”

Dr. Anthony reminded us that there was a draft Bill in 2010 which is now being used in consultation with stakeholders. He had expressed hope of getting the Bill to Parliament as soon as possible so that a new legal regulatory framework could be established.

In the meantime, after the Mental Health Strategic plan expired in 2020, the Government embarked on a new review and evaluation process.

Once completed, he said the new plan will outline the Mental Health Programmes for the next five years as a means of offering care and support to those affected.

In addition, Dr. Anthony noted that the Government will also address the issue of substance abuse which is linked to Mental Health. Further, he said that the Government has allocated over $70 million to address the shortage of essential medication for psychiatric patients.

He noted that the Government had also set aside $26 million in the 2021 National Budget for the construction of an 18-bed Mental Health Ward at the National Referral Hospital (National Psychiatric Hospital), located in New Amsterdam, Berbice in Region Six.

“One of the things is that, when patients get acutely ill, they will be able to come in and be hospitalised and stabilised before we are able to send them home again… that’s why we need additional beds,” Dr. Anthony explained.