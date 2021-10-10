Man, 21, among 10 COVID -19 fatalities

– Ministry says all were unvaccinated

Kaieteur News – Ten additional people have died from COVID-19 pushing Guyana’s total deaths to 835, the Ministry of Health reported yesterday. The 10 deaths included five men and five women who were all unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Information noted that the youngest fatality was a 21-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice, Corentyne) and the oldest a 90-year-old woman from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). The other fatalities were of males ages 76, 78 years and females ages 32 and 51 years old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 63-year-old male from Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara), a male, 67, from Region 10 (Upper Demerara – Berbice) and two females ages 71 and 81 years from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam).

According to the Ministry, five of the persons died on Saturday while the other five passed away earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, the Ministry recorded 229 new infections which have brought Guyana’s total infections to 33,566. The new cases were recorded as follows: Region One – 11 cases, Region Two – 19 cases, Region Three – 48 cases, Region Four – 80 cases, Region Five – nine cases, Region Six – 33 case, Region Seven – five cases, Region Nine – two cases and Region 10 – 22 cases.

Additionally, there are 29 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 159 in institutional isolation, 3,608 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

A total of 28,935 people have since recovered.