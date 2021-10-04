Man found his stolen car on Facebook for sale

Kaieteur News – A man while browsing through the offers on Gbay Deals stumbled upon his stolen motorcar.

The man, whose car went missing a few months back, yesterday discovered his car while browsing the page.

The owner of the car, Kevin Quaicoe commented under advertisement on the page saying, “This vehicle belongs to me and it is not for sale. I’ve reported this to the police and anyone found with it will be arrested.”

Qauicoe yesterday posted on his Facebook page, screenshots of his car with the caption, “If anyone knows the whereabouts of PWW 6790 please contact me ASAP.”

His car, a blue Subaru bearing registration number PWW 6790 was posted up for sale since March 14, 2021. When this publication browsed the page where the car was advertising for sale, the post was already deleted.