Suspected bandits abort plan after seeing Sensei’s martial arts uniform

Sep 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two suspected motorbike bandits on Wednesday aborted their plans to rob a Sensei after they reportedly saw his karate uniform.
Recounting the tale to Kaieteur News was the Sensei himself, 71-year-old, Master Frank Woon-A-Tai.

Frank Woon-A-Tai

Master Woon-A-Tai said that he had just stepped out of his residence and was waiting for a taxi to take him to his dojo to teach a class.
The karate master recalled that the men pulled up on him around 17:00hrs, while he was taking shade behind a tree from the afternoon sun.
“They rode past and when they saw me they made a U-turn and rode back towards me,” Woon-A-Tai told Kaieteur News.
The pillion rider reportedly came off the bike and began walking towards Woon-A-Tai, but when he saw the karate expert suited up in his uniform, he settled for “Hi Uncle” and turned back.
Woon-A-Tai related that the suspected bandit rejoined the motorcycle and sped off with his accomplice.
The Sensei believes that the men wanted to rob him of his laptop.
“I think they saw my laptop case which I had between my legs at the time,” Woon-A-Tai said.
He added, too, that apart from his uniform, it might just be that an “eye technique,” which he has been practicing since he was 20-years-old that might have scared the suspected bandits away.
He explained that such a technique is used to drive fear in an opponent during a fight, and explained that it is mastered by only a few – one of them being a great “Japanese fighter.”
Woon-A-Tai recalled that as the suspected bandit approached him, he placed the laptop case on the ground, and practiced the technique by making eye contact with the man.
Despite being dressed in uniform and practicing the technique, Woon-A-Tai related that he was spared because he was being protected by his invisible bodyguard (referring to “divine protection”).
Woon-A-Tai is one of the pioneers of the Guyana Karate College, and has been practicing the martial art for more than 50 years now.
The Sensei is in the process of building a training facility for the College at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, to impart his techniques.
Meanwhile, Master Woon-A-Tai, along with other martial arts instructors, are training students at the Transport and Harbour Sports Club located in close proximity to Camp Ayangana.
The Guyana Karate College, according to Woon-A-Tai is a non-profit institution, with one objective being to keep youths away from drugs and crime, transforming them into disciplined individuals.

 

