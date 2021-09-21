Latest update September 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

One remanded for allegedly killing Kaneville man

Sep 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Leroy Griffith was last Friday remanded to prison for allegedly killing 36-year-old Nelson Thomas called ‘Nelo’, who was robbed and killed the day before he had planned on going to sign for his only child.

Dead, Nelson Thomas.

The matter was called in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce. This publication understands that Griffith is the first murder suspect who was charged and remanded to prison for the offence.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on September 9, 2021, at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Thomas during the course or furtherance of a robbery. Griffith is expected to make his next court appearance on October 26, 2021.
According to reports, Thomas had travelled from the interior to sign for his newborn son, but that opportunity was taken away from him after bandits pounced on him and robbed him of his gold chain and his cell phone. The father of one was fatally stabbed during the attack.
It was reported by the police that the miner was killed sometime around 21:30hrs on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was reportedly killed after he left his Fourth Field, Kaneville home where he resided with his wife, his newborn son and his mother. The man had left his home to visit his uncle who lives at Second Street, Kaneville.
Moreover, during an interview with Kaieteur News Thomas’ relatives had related that the deceased’s wife had given birth to her baby boy several days before Thomas returned home. As such, they stated that Thomas, who spends most of his time in Cuyuni, Region Seven, travelled out so that he could sign for his son.
“He left home to go by his uncle, who had promised him something, he only came out this week and today [September 10, 2021] he had planned to go sign for his one and only child,” Thomas’ aunt had said. She further stated that after he left home, his wife had called him to inquire when he would return. It was at this point Thomas reportedly told his wife that he was 15 minutes away, and that he will be home soon. They noted that minutes later they got the news that Thomas was found dead with a knife wound to his chest.
When they went to the scene, they saw Thomas lying on his back in a pool of blood with his eyes and mouth open. The miner’s body was then escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Griffith was later arrested and was subsequently charged for the capital offence. The investigation into the matter continues as the police are still to apprehend two other murder suspects.

