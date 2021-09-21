Man dies in crash after leaving Heritage Month celebration

Kaieteur News – What was supposed to be a journey home from a Heritage Month celebration, ended tragically for 26-year-old Mark Wells of Kumaka, Region One after he was killed in a vehicular accident on Sunday night.

The accident, which claimed the life of the young carpenter and left two other persons hospitalized, occurred sometime around 18:00hrs that day on the Yarakita Access Road, Region One.

According to reports, Wells was at the time travelling with 17-year-old Leroy Chu, Edwin King, 35, John Peters, 27, and two other persons (yet to be identified) in a canter truck when it developed some mechanical problems which caused the accident to occur.

Before tragedy struck, the group of friends was at the Amerindian Heritage Month celebration earlier in the day at White Creek Village before they departed for home. But instead of heading home, the group headed to another village called Yarakita, where they got involved in the accident.

Speaking with this publication yesterday, the dead man’s aunt, Norma Forbes, said that her nephew had left his Kumaka home with his friends for the outing.

“They left to go to White Creek for the Heritage (Month celebration), so I don’t know what transpired there and they end up going to Yarakita… I don’t know if it was while going or while coming back they meet with an accident,” the woman related. She added also, that the area where the accident occurred is dangerous and far away from where her nephew resided.

The grieving woman said she is still unclear what led them to going to the Yarakita area. Based on information released from the police, the canter truck was travelling west on the Yarakita road at a fast rate and when, according to Peters the driver, they started to descend a hill the steering arm, which would usually malfunction from time to time, became loose which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

His vehicle, he said, ended up colliding with a bump on the road which caused it to spin several times before it toppled. At the time of the accident the two unidentified persons were in the cab of the truck while, Wells, Chu and King were in the tray.

Following the collision, the three persons in the tray were flung from their seats and onto the roadway where they received injuries about their bodies, while the others managed to escape unhurt.

Public spirited persons and medical personnel helped to rush the injured to the Mabaruma Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Wells, who was unconscious, died about 20:25hrs the same night while receiving treatment, while King and Chu were admitted suffering from a fractured rib and open fracture to the right ankle, respectively.

Forbes informed this publication that her nephew received lacerations about his body while one of his feet was severely crushed. Forbes, who noted Wells was a well known person in the village, said that he was a hardworking and jovial person.

Police have since arrested the driver who is assisting with the investigation.