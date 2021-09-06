Man sentenced to jail in absentia captured

Latest update September 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Cops have managed to arrest a thief yesterday who had been running from serving his three-year jail sentence for stealing from a church.
The convict, Adrian Morrison, 31 was previously charged for breaking into a divine place (church) on December 25, 2020. He was granted bail but had failed to show up in court.
As a result, Morrison was sentenced in his absentia, to three years in jail on April 23 by Magistrate Bibi Zamina Alli.
Since the sentencing, police ranks have been looking for him. Yesterday, they received information that he was at Third Street Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara. They headed to the location and were able to capture him successfully.
