Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alleged attempted executioner remanded

Aug 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Derwin Benons of Meadow Brook Drive, Georgetown, was on Wednesday remanded to prison for allegedly attempting to execute a man.

Remanded, Derwin Benons.

The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. He denied the charge, which alleges that on July 28, 2021, at Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook, he discharged a loaded firearm at Kenneth Reid with intent to maim, disfigure, or cause him grievous bodily harm.
The court heard that on the day in question, Reid was sitting in front of his home when two men on a motorcycle rode past him. It was reported that the rider reversed and the pillion rider, Benons, dismounted and discharged a round in his (Reid) direction. He, however, missed and Reid escaped unhurt. The matter was later reported to the police and an investigation was launched.
The defendant was soon after arrested and Reid later identified him as the shooter. The police prosecutor told the court that Benons and Reid have pending court matters in relation to an ongoing feud.
The Chief Magistrate remanded Benons to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 22, 2021.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Taharally sets four new records on way to 76kg M1 Classic Gold; Brisport-Luke cops 66kg M2 Classic Silver

Taharally sets four new records on way to 76kg M1 Classic Gold;...

Aug 20, 2021

18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Kaieteur News – Guyana...
Read More
Mandolall (96), Shivrattan (95) highlight OMSCC latest round

Mandolall (96), Shivrattan (95) highlight OMSCC...

Aug 20, 2021

Tickets to go on sale for HERO CPL 2021

Tickets to go on sale for HERO CPL 2021

Aug 20, 2021

Five wins in two rounds for the Guyanese

Five wins in two rounds for the Guyanese

Aug 20, 2021

Eagles off to flying start in DVA A division tourney

Eagles off to flying start in DVA A division...

Aug 20, 2021

Dhaniram (60), Seonarine (4-11) see West Indies through to final

Dhaniram (60), Seonarine (4-11) see West Indies...

Aug 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The Gift!

    Kaieteur News – Look, those who wish to have their intelligence or common sense insulted can go ahead and believe that... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]