Alleged attempted executioner remanded

Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Derwin Benons of Meadow Brook Drive, Georgetown, was on Wednesday remanded to prison for allegedly attempting to execute a man.
The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. He denied the charge, which alleges that on July 28, 2021, at Bamboo Drive, Meadow Brook, he discharged a loaded firearm at Kenneth Reid with intent to maim, disfigure, or cause him grievous bodily harm.
The court heard that on the day in question, Reid was sitting in front of his home when two men on a motorcycle rode past him. It was reported that the rider reversed and the pillion rider, Benons, dismounted and discharged a round in his (Reid) direction. He, however, missed and Reid escaped unhurt. The matter was later reported to the police and an investigation was launched.
The defendant was soon after arrested and Reid later identified him as the shooter. The police prosecutor told the court that Benons and Reid have pending court matters in relation to an ongoing feud.
The Chief Magistrate remanded Benons to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 22, 2021.
