Man stabbed during altercation on Independence Boulevard

Kaieteur News – A man was stabbed to the neck last night during a deadly altercation on Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, also known as Punt Trench Dam.

The incident occurred around 21:30h. According to eyewitnesses, three men were seen engaging in a heated argument that quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. Beer bottles were hurled, and the men began attacking each other with large pieces of wood. The situation became increasingly chaotic as the altercation intensified.

An eyewitness recounted that after the initial brawl, one of the men, now identified as the primary suspect, chased another man down the street. The chase led them deeper into Albouystown, where the suspect caught up with the victim and stabbed him in the neck. The victim collapsed to the ground, unconscious, while the suspect fled the scene, heading towards Hogg Street.

Scores of passers-by and patrons from the nearby GT Bar rushed to the victim’s aid. In a desperate attempt to save his life, several individuals removed their shirts and used them to apply pressure to the man’s wound.

Amid the chaos, the Guyana Fire Service dispatched Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to the scene. The EMTs quickly provided emergency medical care before rushing the victim to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment.

The victim’s current condition is unknown, and his relatives have declined to speak with the media. The police, dispatched from the Ruimveldt Police Station, arrived shortly after the incident and cordoned off the area.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the residents of the community are calling for increased police presence and better lighting in the area to prevent such occurrences in the future. (Wayne Lyttle)