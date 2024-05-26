Komal Singh re-elected as PSC Chair

Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has re-elected Komal Singh as its Chairman for a second term.

“The Private Sector Commission (PSC) held its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, May 24, 2024, at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana. As is customary, the business session of the AGM saw the council electing the executive members of the Private Sector Commission who will serve for the period 2024-2025,” the body said in a press release on Saturday.

Singh was elected to Chair the PSC at the 31st Annual General Meeting.

Captain Gerry Gouveia Jr. was elected as Vice Chairman. Other appointments included Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters as Honorary Secretary, Dr. Haimwant Persaud as Treasurer and Mr. Manniram Prashad as Corporate Coordinator.

The Commission stated its intent to continue to be a leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues. This will promote socio-economic growth and development by creating strategic partnerships with the government and stakeholders.