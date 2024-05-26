Komal Singh re-elected as PSC Chair

Latest update May 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has re-elected Komal Singh as its Chairman for a second term.
“The Private Sector Commission (PSC) held its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, May 24, 2024, at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana. As is customary, the business session of the AGM saw the council electing the executive members of the Private Sector Commission who will serve for the period 2024-2025,” the body said in a press release on Saturday.
Singh was elected to Chair the PSC at the 31st Annual General Meeting.
Captain Gerry Gouveia Jr. was elected as Vice Chairman. Other appointments included Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters as Honorary Secretary, Dr. Haimwant Persaud as Treasurer and Mr. Manniram Prashad as Corporate Coordinator.
The Commission stated its intent to continue to be a leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues. This will promote socio-economic growth and development by creating strategic partnerships with the government and stakeholders.
JAGDEO’S HALF TRUTH!!!!
May 26, 2024(Cricinfo) – West Indies sealed the three-match T20I series against South Africa, with a match to spare, and successfully defended 208 in front of enthusiastic Sabina Park supporters. With all...
May 26, 2024
May 26, 2024
May 26, 2024
May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s announcement regarding the review of procurement systems across... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]