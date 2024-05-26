New Forest community to get access to electricity in July

Kaieteur News – The community of New Forest in Canjie, Region Six will for the first time have access to electricity by July this year.

This was announced by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr. Ashni Singh during a visit to the area on Saturday.

According to a release from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six, the development comes after a recent community meeting between the Senior Minister and the residents of New Forest. During that engagement one of the major concerns raised was the lack of electricity in the community.

On Saturday, the Senior Minister assured the residents that the government is committed to addressing this issue, and he told them that the matter of electricity was discussed with President Irfaan Ali, who emphasized that no community should be without electricity, especially if they are in close proximity to the national grid and have a sufficient population.

According to Dr. Singh, in commencing the installation of electricity infrastructure in New Forest, the process of planting poles to facilitate electricity in New Forest will begin shortly, which would cover a distance of approximately 6 kilometers and benefiting over 30 households in the area.

However, it was noted that areas with lower population density may not be included in this initial phase.

The RDC reported also that in addition to this new development, efforts have already started to provide electricity to areas in the upper Corentyne that currently lack access to this essential service. This initiative was initiated after a community meeting at Crabwood Creek earlier this month, where the issue was raised with the President.