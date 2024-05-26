Unicomer to construct state-of-the-art complex at Farm

– Facility to elevate the retail sector, create significant economic and employment opportunity

Kaieteur News – Unicomer Guyana on Friday announced its plans to construct a new River Place Commercial Complex, at Farm East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to a press release issued by the company, the company’s El Salvador Headquarters, which owns the chain of Courts stores in Guyana, the state-of-the-art complex is slated to be completed within 18 months.

The River Place Commercial Complex will feature 44 retail spaces and approximately 396 parking spaces. This facility will also be the new home for Courts Mega Store and Ashley Home Store, alongside various retail stores, a gym and restaurants.

Taking this into account, during the official groundbreaking announcement for the River Place Commercial Complex, it was underscored that this marks the commencement of the single largest retail investments in Guyana’s history.

Given the projects time of completion Unicomer stated, “This rapid timeline reflects the Unicomer Group’s dedication to meeting the growing needs of Guyana’s economy.”

Furthermore, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board for the Unicomer Group, Mario Siman, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He highlighted that this facility marks as a landmark day for the Unicomer and for Guyana.

The CEO said, “We are proud to contribute to the country’s development trajectory with this state-of-the-art facility.”

He added, “The River Place Commercial Complex will not only elevate the retail sector but also create significant economic and employment opportunities for the community.”

In addition to this monumental project, the Unicomer Group said it is exploring further investment opportunities in Guyana. As such, the CEO and Chairman of the board for the Unicomer Group met with various local stakeholders to discuss this and future opportunities.

Siman emphasized the company’s long-term commitment to the region and its interest in identifying additional avenues for growth and development.

“For more information or to express interest in leasing or occupying spaces within the RiverPlace Commercial Complex please call 225-5866, ext. 2223 or email [email protected],” Unicomer highlighted.

The Unicomer Group operates in 26 countries from its headquarters in El Salvador, and has over 15,000 employees. The tail brands of Unicomer include: Courts, Courts Optical, Ready Cash, Ashley Furniture Home store, Radio Shack, Lucky Dollar, and Sevitech.