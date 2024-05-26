Minibus driver dies in Friendship accident

Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old man was on Saturday morning killed after he lost control of the minibus he was driving and collided with another minibus on Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as Keyon Harvey of Lot 254 Grove Squatting Area, EBD.

Several passengers in the accident; They were identified as 52-year-old Paul David, of Lot 45 Public Road, Friendship, EBD, 27-year-old Yannick Noel of Lot 8 Supply EBD, 19-year-old Vishual Goriah of Lot 42 Friendship, EBD, and 44-year-old Lotoya Thorne of Lot 34 Friendship, EBD.

Police reported that the fatal accident occurred at about 05:40hrs.

Investigations revealed that minibus BVV 1137 driven by Harvey (deceased) was proceeding south along the eastern side of Friendship Public Road, EBD at an alleged fast rate, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved onto the western side of the said road and collided with the right front of minibus BAC 950 driven by David. The bus David was driving was stationary on the same side of the road facing north as passengers were being collected.

Police said both vehicles were extensively damaged and both drivers along with the passengers received injuries.

The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) was summoned and the injured persons examined. Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The injured passengers and driver of minibus BAC 950 were taken to Diamond Diagnostic Centre for medical attention, where they were treated and sent away,” Police stated.

The body of the deceased was transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.