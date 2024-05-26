Latest update May 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

CCJ updates appellate, original jurisdiction rules

May 26, 2024 News

The full CCJ Bench with the revised AJ and OJ Rules.

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Friday updated its Procedural Appellate Jurisdiction (AJ) and Original Jurisdiction (OJ) Rules for 2024. According to a statement the CCJ released on Saturday they said that the latest revision was done by the CCJ Rules Committee, which was chaired by the Hon. Mr. Justice Denys Barrow in the stead of  the late the Hon.  Mr. Justice Jacob Wit.

“The Committee comprised Judges and staff from various Units and Departments across the Court, the Rules Committee completed the review of the CCJ Court Rules 2021 after a process, which was initiated in April 2023,” the CCJ said.

Since the last review of the Rules the Registry Unit members have documented issues that would have surfaced in the “administration of hearings in both the original and appellate jurisdictions to bring to the consultation process. These submissions originated from internal and external sources and were integral to the realisation of the review.”

In both the Appellate Jurisdiction (AJ) and Original Jurisdiction (OJ) Rules the Court confirmed the change to the Practice Direction 2 of 2024 for hearings online to reflect the circumstances outside of the of the COVID-19 pandemic and “inserted new Practice Directions 3-5 of 2024. In both sets of Rules, the Court recognised the importance of having Rules which reflected gender neutral language.”

The statement further noted that, “Other major amendments included clarification of the ‘clear day’ rule in Part 6.2 and further specification of case management powers for Judges and a single judge. Specifically for the AJ Rules, there was an amendment to guide the filing of speaking notes and the tables to account for Saint Lucia’s accession to the AJ.”

The submissions contributed by all stakeholders to a comprehensive review of both sets of rules. These new Rules will ensure that as cases filed are increased the Court will continue “to fulfil its overriding objective to be accessible, fair, and efficient and that unnecessary disputes over procedural matters are discouraged. The 2024 AJ and OJ Rules are available at https://ccj.org/rules/.”

