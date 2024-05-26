$353M to extend and renovate Paramakatoi dormitory

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education will be spending $353M to rehabilitate the Paramakatoi dormitory in Region Eight. The $353,134,050 contract was awarded to NK Engineering Services on May 23, 2024 through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NTAB).

Last year, concerns were raised about the state of the dormitory during the National Toshao’s Council (NTC) conference. Toshao of Monkey Mountain, Region Eight, Lincoln Singh who spoke on behalf of the Paramakatoi and Kato Villages at the time who revealed that the Paramakatoi girls’ and boys’ dormitories are in a state of disrepair and requested that action be taken to remedy them.

Subject Minister Priya Manickchand had committed to have a full assessment of the facility done.

“The Paramakatoi dorms, we just had a full assessment of this dorm, and we intend to repair it at a cost of more than $300 million,” the Education Minister said in August 2023.

Minister Manickchand had announced that works on the facility would be rolled out in phases since the ministry does not want the children housed there to be displaced.

Meanwhile, at a recent press conference earlier this month, the Education Minister had mentioned that the government has started a massive programme to repair all schools and dormitories to ensure children’s safety and comfort. Already a number of projects have started while others are in the tendering stage.

This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4Billion, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.