Suspect in murder of Corentyne welder found dead in lock-ups

Kaieteur News – The suspect in the death of Corentyne welder Joshua Hardatt was found dead while in custody at the Whim Police Station, police have reported.

The dead man, Suyjit Ramotar also known as ‘Mono’ a 53-year-old rice farmer of Lot 72 Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was found hanging while in police custody.

Ramotar was arrested and taken into police custody at Whim Police Station on May 22, 2024, pending an investigation into the alleged murder of Hardatt, also known as ‘Money’ of Lot 371 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne Berbice, which occurred sometime between 18:00hrs on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, and 08:00hrs on Wednesday May 22, 2024 at Auchlyne Cultivating Dam.

Police said that Ramotar was informed by the police while in custody on May 25 at approximately 09:45 hrs that he had been charged with the offence of Murder, committed on Hardatt and that he was required to appear in Whim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The charge was also read to him.

“At approximately 16:55 hrs this afternoon, the ranks on duty went to the #1 Lockups to visit the prisoners and discovered Ramotar hanging by his neck with a piece of his jersey that he ripped and tied on the Southern grill of the lockups,” Police said in a report to the media.

The scene was processed by a Crime Scene Technician who also examined Ramotar’s body, and discovered compression marks from the jersey around the neck.

Ramotar was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead; his body is currently at the medical facility awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, police said that the Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation into Ramotar’s death.

Meanwhile, on May 24, Kaieteur News reported that the prime suspect in the murder of the 25-year-old welder who was found dead on Wednesday in a car at the Auchlyne Cultivating Dam confessed to killing him for being in a relationship with his wife.

Police had arrested two persons in connection with the death of the welder. It was one of the two persons who reportedly confessed to the crime.

The suspect was recently released from prison after serving a jail sentence for a “wounding matter”, investigators told Kaieteur News.

During an interrogation he told police that Hardatt, a man he considered to be like a family member, had an affair with his wife while he was incarcerated. He claimed he had confronted Hardatt about the affair on the day he killed him.

The suspect reportedly said that Hardatt’s denial of the affair angered him and resulted in him beating the welder to death.

Investigations revealed that Hardatt left his home in his silver grey Toyota Premio motorcar with registration number PAD 1612 and ventured off to an unknown location.

Police said that at about 09:00hrs on Wednesday, Hardatt’s relatives received a call that his car was seen at Auchlyne Cultivating Dam.

As a result, the police were contacted and summoned to the location where Hardatt’s body was found face down in a crouching position in the back passenger seat of the car. Marks of violence were observed on his face and forehead while there was a wound at the back of his head.