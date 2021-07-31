Latest update July 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Breast grabber’ remanded for chopping labourer who intervened

Jul 31, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Rochino Maison, the 24-year-old Linden man, who grabbed a woman’s breast, and chopped a labourer because he intervened, was remanded to prison on Thursday. Magistrate, Annette Singh, charged Maison via Zoom with the attempted murder of Keno Griffith at the Georgetown Magistrate Court.

Rochino Maison.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred on Monday around 17:00hrs. at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten. The police report stated that Maison and a female resident of the Kara Kara, had a misunderstanding, during which Maison squeezed her breast and as a result, she spat on him. Maison became annoyed and reportedly threw a bucket of water on the woman.
Kaieteur News understands that it was then that Griffith rushed to the woman’s aid and an argument ensued between him and Maison. The argument escalated into a scuffle during which Maison reportedly armed himself with a cutlass, which he used to chop Griffith to his arm and head.
Griffith was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by the doctor. His condition is listed as stable. Moments after the incident, the suspect went to the Linden Police Station to report the matter where Maison was arrested. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will reappear in court soon.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No one checks, take it as is.

Sports

Resurgent TNT win Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Domino Competition

Resurgent TNT win Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Domino Competition

Jul 31, 2021

One week after losing three key players. Stalwart Mark “Jumbie” Wiltshire, recruited and regrouped and led a Resurgent TNT to winners row in the Colin McEwan Birth Anniversary Competition...
Read More
Rebel Tennis Club tourney Jackson/Fernandes are mixed doubles Champs

Rebel Tennis Club tourney Jackson/Fernandes are...

Jul 31, 2021

Barbados Franchise rebrands as the Royals

Barbados Franchise rebrands as the Royals

Jul 31, 2021

Hero CPL partners with Sportcor to feature Kookaburra smart ball

Hero CPL partners with Sportcor to feature...

Jul 31, 2021

WI seek 1st T20 series win as they clash with Pakistan today at Providence

WI seek 1st T20 series win as they clash with...

Jul 31, 2021

Fully vaccinated fans here to attend PSO Carient Cup between West Indies and Pakistan

Fully vaccinated fans here to attend PSO Carient...

Jul 31, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • CONSOLATION FOR A FOOL

    Kaieteur News – He was prospecting, looking for the deal that would make him rich. He did not have much understanding... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]