‘Breast grabber’ remanded for chopping labourer who intervened

Kaieteur News – Rochino Maison, the 24-year-old Linden man, who grabbed a woman’s breast, and chopped a labourer because he intervened, was remanded to prison on Thursday. Magistrate, Annette Singh, charged Maison via Zoom with the attempted murder of Keno Griffith at the Georgetown Magistrate Court.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred on Monday around 17:00hrs. at Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten. The police report stated that Maison and a female resident of the Kara Kara, had a misunderstanding, during which Maison squeezed her breast and as a result, she spat on him. Maison became annoyed and reportedly threw a bucket of water on the woman.

Kaieteur News understands that it was then that Griffith rushed to the woman’s aid and an argument ensued between him and Maison. The argument escalated into a scuffle during which Maison reportedly armed himself with a cutlass, which he used to chop Griffith to his arm and head.

Griffith was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by the doctor. His condition is listed as stable. Moments after the incident, the suspect went to the Linden Police Station to report the matter where Maison was arrested. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and will reappear in court soon.