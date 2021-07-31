Latest update July 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

15 patients in COVID-19 ICU, 86 new infections

Jul 31, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Although no deaths have been reported on within the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health yesterday announced that 15 patients are presently admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The Ministry, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,458.
The dashboard also shows that there are 77 persons in institutional isolation, 665 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 21,166 persons have recovered from the virus.

Features/Columnists

  • CONSOLATION FOR A FOOL

    Kaieteur News – He was prospecting, looking for the deal that would make him rich. He did not have much understanding... more

