Minibus driver gets 25 years for rape of girl, 15

Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old minibus driver was jailed for 25 years by a High Court Judge this week after he was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl.

Inteaz Mohamed called “Uncle Shameer,” of Success, East Coast Demerara, was sentenced by Justice Brassington Reynolds on Friday after a jury found him guilty on both counts of rape, which occurred between September 2014 and January 2015.

The guilty verdict was read last month but the judge allowed time for a probation report and a victim impact statement to be procured on behalf of the Court.

Throughout the trial, Mohamed had pleaded his innocence. He was represented by attorney-at-law, Latchmie Rahamat, while Prosecutors Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig presented the State’s case.

The Prosecution’s case outlined that the accused and the victim were known to each other. Mohamed operated a school bus and would transport the teenager to and from school. In September 2014, Mohamed picked up the girl from school, and took her to a dark, bushy area, and raped her.

Mohamed reportedly threatened to kill himself and the young girl if she told anyone about what had happened between them. Again in January 2015, Mohamed picked up the girl from lessons, took her to the same location and raped her. He later proceeded to harass the victim and the girl later confided in her brother.

A police report was made and the driver was arrested. In defense of the accusations before the court, Mohamed claimed that he had to undergo surgery for a hernia and was unable to perform sexual activities since it would have been painful but provided no medical evidence to the court to back up this claim.

Mohamed claimed too that the victim’s story was fabricated by her brother. In her impact statement to the court, the victim outlined among other things that she was being tormented by Mohamed’s relatives.

While imposing the sentence, Justice Reynolds spoke of the continuing trend of bus operators who prey on schoolgirls.

As such, the judge told Mohamed that he should be separated from the rest of society, whose values and norms he goes against with his beastly actions.

Meanwhile in Essequibo, Justice Navindra Singh imposed a 15-year sentence on Leroy Williams after he admitted to killing a 17-year-old miner at Konawaruk Backdam, Potaro, back in 2014. Williams who was initially charged with murder pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when he appeared at the Essequibo High Court on Tuesday. Williams admitted to the court that he and others had fatally beaten Azad Potter in the Essequibo Backdam on October 21, 2014. While imposing the sentence Justice Singh, ordered that the prison service deduct the time Williams has spent on remand awaiting trial. The judge also ordered that he be considered for parole after serving three years.