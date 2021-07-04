Kaieteur News – To whom does Guyana belong? Who really are the owners of this country and its wealth? We raise these questions in the context of the surrendering of Guyana’s sovereignty to foreign multinationals. These foreign companies are being provided with an open licence to plunder our wealth and to enjoy benefits way over and above what we, the people, the owners of Guyana’s wealth enjoy.
Every Guyanese who earns an income is required to pay taxes. The rice farmer is supposed to pay taxes. The small miner jigging for a few ounces of gold has to pay his taxes. Those who mine for diamonds have to pay taxes. Those who work in government offices have to pay taxes. So why should foreign companies be exempted from paying taxes while exploiting the very resources on which you and me – the owners of Guyana’s wealth – have to pay taxes.
Something is wrong here. The average worker has to pay taxes on his or her income while some foreign workers are exempted. So, who really owns Guyana and its resources – the people of the foreign companies?
We are not only being robbed of our resources but so are our unborn children and grandchildren. Guyanese, it is time to take a stand against this violation of our rights!
Guyana is we own!
