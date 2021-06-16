Farmer remanded for rape

Latest update June 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old farmer from North West District (NWD), Region One, was yesterday charged with rape after appearing in the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.
The defendant, Orvin Welcome, of White Water Village, NWD, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Sunil Scarce, via Zoom and was not required to plead to the charge. It is alleged that on June 8, in White Water Village, Welcome committed the offence. The Senior Magistrate then remanded him to prison and adjourned the matter to June 18.
