Latest update June 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen arrested for stealing money from Region Nine RDC

Jun 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A teenaged District Development Officer for Region Nine Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is now in police custody after embezzling a sum of $867,144 from the Council.

Now in custody, Ishmael Marcello.

According to a police report, 18-year-old Ishmael Marcello, was handed a sum of $8.2 million along with relevant pay sheets for May 2021 salaries, which was intended to pay Government employees within Aishalton District, Region Nine.
On June 2, the employees within Aishalton District started to complain about not receiving their salaries. An internal investigation was then conducted and it was revealed that a total of $867,144 could not be accounted for.
Marcello subsequently fled the Aishalton District and a report was made to the police on Tuesday. He was found by police, arrested and placed into custody. Statements are currently being taken and an investigation is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Faye Joseph to be laid to rest today

Faye Joseph to be laid to rest today

Jun 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Former President of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, former President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF) and former executive member of the World Council of...
Read More
Reds marks 50 years as a Test Cricket Commentator

Reds marks 50 years as a Test Cricket Commentator

Jun 11, 2021

Team Daniels coaching education continues to grow

Team Daniels coaching education continues to grow

Jun 11, 2021

Guyana Cricket Board congratulates Ms. Deborah McNichol

Guyana Cricket Board congratulates Ms. Deborah...

Jun 10, 2021

De General Pest Control and Marketing Agency supports Independence Softball Cup

De General Pest Control and Marketing Agency...

Jun 10, 2021

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Champion of Champions dominoes set for Sunday

Jun 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • A FRENCH CUT!

    Kaieteur News – The French are now eyeing Guyana. In a recent interview on social media, the French Ambassador to the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]