Teen arrested for stealing money from Region Nine RDC

Kaieteur News – A teenaged District Development Officer for Region Nine Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is now in police custody after embezzling a sum of $867,144 from the Council.

According to a police report, 18-year-old Ishmael Marcello, was handed a sum of $8.2 million along with relevant pay sheets for May 2021 salaries, which was intended to pay Government employees within Aishalton District, Region Nine.

On June 2, the employees within Aishalton District started to complain about not receiving their salaries. An internal investigation was then conducted and it was revealed that a total of $867,144 could not be accounted for.

Marcello subsequently fled the Aishalton District and a report was made to the police on Tuesday. He was found by police, arrested and placed into custody. Statements are currently being taken and an investigation is ongoing.