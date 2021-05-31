Cops’ wedding halted after COVID Task Force shuts down venue

Kaieteur News – Two members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were unable to enjoy the activities planned for their wedding after the COVID-19 Task Force on Saturday shut down the resort, which they selected to host their reception.

Kaieteur News understands that Quincy Peters, the owner of Tropical Paradise Resort, located at Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara, was arrested and placed into custody after he not only breached his one-month suspension of service to host the wedding, but he also breached the COVID-19 regulations. Peters is expected to be charged and placed before the court for the offence.

According to the Director of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Colonel Nazrul Hussain, Peters was served with a notice of suspension on May 28, 2021and despite being served; he breached the notice to host the wedding reception. Hussain explained that the task force usually grants conditional approval for weddings. That approval entails limited time for the wedding service and a limited number of persons who can attend.

The Task Force Director noted that not only was the owner breaching the suspension notice but also no permission was ever granted by the task force for that wedding.

He also told this newspaper that eight other venues on the West Bank and Coast of Demerara were closed by the task force. Those venues are; HashTag Bar, Castle Royal Hotel and Apartment, Infinity Sports Bar, Lance Bar, Dada’s Creole and Bar, Shelby’s and X Bar, Ball Head Rum Shop, and Secret Club and Infinity Sports Bar.