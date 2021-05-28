Venezuelan soldiers capture men who tried to traffic citizens to Guyana

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Venezuelan armed forces on Wednesday, captured two men in its territorial waters who tried to traffic Venezuelan citizens to Guyana in a boat powered by two 40HP outboard engines.

Kaieteur News was notified of this recent development by a Venezuelan journalist and members of the Representatives of the Guyanese Community in Venezuela (RCGV). According to information received, the men have been identified as Abel David Jimenez and Samuel David Hurtado Abreu.

This newspaper was also provided with a report from a Venezuelan newspaper called La Primicia. The article related that the men were caught by the Venezuelan lawmen trying to illegally transport 16 Venezuelans – 11 men and five women – via boat to Guyana. Also found in their possession were 3.5 kilograms of marijuana.

La Primicia reported that the soldiers intercepted the men while they were carrying out naval patrol duties in the Apostadero sector of the Sotillo municipality with the Venezuelan State of Monogas. Jimenez and Hurtado Abreu are presently in the custody of the soldiers and are expected to face human and drug trafficking charges soon.

Based on other information received by Kaieteur News, most of the Venezuelans who were being trafficked at the time were reportedly fleeing their country’s severe economic crisis. This newspaper understands that Venezuelans would sell some of their most valuable possessions for a few hundreds of American dollars just to take the back track routes to Guyana and other neighbouring countries in search of a better life.

The price ranges from US$300 to US$600 for a seat on a boat, which transports persons illegally to Guyana. It’s unclear as to how many Venezuelans have actually fled to Guyana, some of them legally and others undocumented; however, early last year it was reported that over 36,000 Venezuelans have entered Guyana, fleeing their country’s economic crisis.