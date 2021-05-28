Security guard arrested with man killed by police, remanded

Kaieteur News – A security guard who was arrested along with Peter Headley, who was shot and killed by police two weeks ago, was charged and remanded to prison.

The 29-year-old defendant Rondel Daly, a security guard of Lot 1756 Block V, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), made his first court appearance in the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman, where he was charged with the offence of robbery under arms committed on Mohamed Khan on May 11, 2021. Daly, who pleaded not guilty, was remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to June 17, 2021.

According to initial reports, Daly was arrested along with Peter Headley, who was shot by one of two ranks while being transported to the Providence Police Station located on the East Bank Demerara. Those reports had stated that the two men were suspected to be involved in a robbery that took place in Herstelling on the same day. Daly and Headley were reportedly in a motor vehicle driven by Headley, when the patrol ranks intercepted them.

The ranks reportedly searched the car and found a television set, which they suspected was stolen in the course of the robbery. Daly was arrested and placed in the police patrol vehicle, while Headley was placed into the front passenger seat of his vehicle – one rank entered the driver’s seat while another armed rank entered the back passenger seat. They then drove off.

During the journey, the ranks claimed that Headley allegedly reached under the seat and pulled out what looked like a gun. This, the police reports had stated, prompted the rank sitting in the back seat to shoot Headley. The ranks then reportedly drove the wounded suspect to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he succumbed while receiving treatment. Police reported that the bullet had struck Headley to his chest.

Kaieteur News understands that the officers’ report contained several inconsistencies and they were subsequently placed under close arrest. Meanwhile, Commander of Region 4 ‘B,’ Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine, revealed to this publication that the deceased Headley might have purchased the stolen item from Rondel Daly, who has been remanded.