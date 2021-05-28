Teen wakes up to find man next to her bed

Latest update May 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Moruca teen woke to the sight of a man standing beside her bed on Wednesday. According to a police report, the teen secured her home, which is situated in Rincón Village, Moruca, North West District, at 19:25 hrs. before retiring to bed. She woke up at 23:00 hrs. and reportedly saw the suspect standing at the side of her bed.
The startled teen jumped off her bed and raised an alarm. The girl then exited the house and ran to her uncle’s house, which was not too far from her home and told him about what had just occurred. The man who is believed to be known by some of the villagers, tried to flee from the scene.
The teen’s uncle, along with other neighbours, proceeded to the suspect’s home in order to apprehend him. This caused the man to make another attempt to escape but was ultimately captured by his pursuers. The suspect was then restrained.
The Moruca Community Policing Group was contacted and arrived promptly. The suspect was then arrested and carried to the Acquero Police Station, where the matter was reported. He is currently in custody, assisting with investigations.
May 28, 2021Kaieteur News – Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Márcio Máximo has made six changes to his final 23-man squad for the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Saint Kitts and...
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
May 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – The government in all countries sends out its employees to work to keep the functionalism of the country... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that the only things that start on time in Guyana are banks and cricket. Not anymore. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Vaccine refusal is fast becoming as dangerous to human health and to economies... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]