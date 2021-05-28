Teen wakes up to find man next to her bed

Kaieteur News – A Moruca teen woke to the sight of a man standing beside her bed on Wednesday. According to a police report, the teen secured her home, which is situated in Rincón Village, Moruca, North West District, at 19:25 hrs. before retiring to bed. She woke up at 23:00 hrs. and reportedly saw the suspect standing at the side of her bed.

The startled teen jumped off her bed and raised an alarm. The girl then exited the house and ran to her uncle’s house, which was not too far from her home and told him about what had just occurred. The man who is believed to be known by some of the villagers, tried to flee from the scene.

The teen’s uncle, along with other neighbours, proceeded to the suspect’s home in order to apprehend him. This caused the man to make another attempt to escape but was ultimately captured by his pursuers. The suspect was then restrained.

The Moruca Community Policing Group was contacted and arrived promptly. The suspect was then arrested and carried to the Acquero Police Station, where the matter was reported. He is currently in custody, assisting with investigations.