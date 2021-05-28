May now surpasses April with the most COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – With just three more days to month end, May is now officially recorded as the country’s deadliest month, with 77 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities recorded thus far. This figure surpasses that of the 66 deaths that was recorded for last month.

Before April was named the deadliest month, October was previously reported as the deadliest with 46 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

Not only is the death toll high, but in the month of May too, there has been an increase in deaths on a daily basis, pushing the numbers to three deaths per day. Just three days ago, the Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded that seven persons had died over a three-day period, among those a 17-year-old boy who was recorded as one of Guyana’s youngest COVID-19 fatalities.

Additionally, the number of confirmed new infection cases daily has been increasing. Kaieteur News on May 26, saw a record of 236 new cases being reported, making that the highest number of new cases recorded in one day, since the pandemic started. Guyana has now surpassed 16,500 cases of COVID-19 moving it closer to the 17,000 benchmark.

The Health Ministry yesterday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, a 62-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 52-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). Their deaths now push Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 376. According to the Ministry’s press release, both persons died on Wednesday while receiving medical treatment. Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 16,654.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 44 new cases, Region 10 with 24, Region Three with 14, Region Six with six, Region Nine with five, Regions Five and Seven with three each and Region One with two.

The dashboard also revealed that 24 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 109 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,922 in home isolation and 10 quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 14,223 recoveries have been recorded.