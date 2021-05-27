President Ali reaffirms Guyana will not be bullied by Venezuela

…says Int’l Law is not silent, justice will be determined by ICJ

Guyana observed its 55th Anniversary yesterday, and in doing so, Head of State, Dr. Irfaan Ali reaffirmed the country’s and peoples’ right, to exercise its sovereignty over its territorial space and as such, will not be cowered or bullied by the aggressive actions of its western neighbour—Venezuela—laying claim to some two-thirds of the country.

Dr. Ali gave the reaffirmation during the country’s Flag Raising Observances to mark the 55th anniversary on Tuesday evening and reminded that International law is not silent and that justice will be determined at the International Court of Justice—where the matter is presently being litigated.

According to Dr. Ali, “we cannot recall the moment of Guyana’s Independence without also remembering the efforts of Venezuela to prevent it.” He reminded that, “as we released ourselves from the colonial cord of Britain, the Venezuelan government sought to stifle our birth by falsely laying claim to two-thirds of our country.”

He reminded, that Venezuela has over the last 55 years of Guyana’s Independence pursued its claim but “international law is not silent.”

Dr. Ali as such pronounced that, “the International Court of Justice is the forum where the voice of international law will be heard, and justice will be determined.”

He was adamant, “as one people, with one united voice, and a spirit that will not be broken, we will advance the validity of the 122-year-old award that fixed our boundaries.”

The President used the occasion to also recognise that “in our continuing struggle, we are not without friends; we deeply appreciate all those who have stood by our side from the Caribbean, from the Commonwealth, from the Americas and beyond.”

According to the President, “the Venezuelans must understand that we sought no quarrel with them, and we do not do so now; our only wish is to live in harmony and cooperation with all our neighbours.”

Speaking at the flag raising observance, Dr. Ali was adamant, “we hold out not a fist of war but a hand of friendship, based on respect for our borders and theirs; but we will not be cowered, nor will we be bullied.”

He was adamant, “it is not only in relation to protecting our territorial integrity that we must stand as one nation.”