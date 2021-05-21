GGMC prosecutor caught in a police sting operation accepting bribe -claimed he ‘borrowed’ the money

Latest update May 21st, 2021 12:55 AM
May 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A prosecutor attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) was caught in a police sting operation accepting bribe money from a gold miner, has claimed that he borrowed the money from the man.
Sherwin Crandon, 44, of George Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, was on Wednesday arrested at a popular bar in Station Street, Kitty, at 16:30hrs, by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) during a sting operation after acting on information, which they received.
According to a release issued yesterday by the Force, a gold miner visited the GPF on Wednesday at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown, and disclosed to the police that, in 2019, he was charged by the GGMC for illegal mining at Blackwater, Mahdia.
The man further revealed that Crandon called him on Wednesday and informed him that he was willing to dismiss his case if he paid him $300,000. He said the prosecutor went on to tell him that if he does not comply then he will be convicted for the offence.
The miner said the Crandon then gave him a location to meet him at a popular bar in Station Street, Kitty, on Wednesday at 16:00hrs. A sting operation was executed by the GPF when the GGMC prosecutor met the miner at the bar, and was subsequently confronted by police – a search was conducted on him and the $300,000 was found in his pants pocket. He was then told of the allegation and was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.
After Crandon was arrested, he told the GPF that he is a prosecutor at GGMC and he was prosecuting an active matter against the said gold miner at Mahdia Magistrate Court, which was being tried at the Diamond Magistrate Court. Crandon admitted that he did collect the money from the gold miner, but claimed that he wanted to “borrow” it.
The money was displayed and photographed in the presence of the suspect and then lodged at CID Headquarters. The suspect is currently at the Brickdam Police Station pending charges.
