Suspected bandit shot by police

Kaieteur News – A suspected bandit was on Thursday shot by patrol ranks after he reportedly advanced towards them “menacingly” with a piece of wood.

The man was shot sometime after 22:34 hrs. at a location in Number 11 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB). According to police, the wounded suspect was one of two men who had reportedly jumped into the yard of an overseas-based Guyanese woman and her relatives around 21:15 hrs. that day.

Suspecting that they were bandits, the woman called the Fort Wellington Police Station immediately. When patrol ranks arrived, she told them that the men had escaped. However, they returned later that evening, trying to gain entry to the premises but this time the family attacked and apprehended one of them, who was armed with a metal pipe, while the other ran away.

Around 22:34 hrs. one of the family members called the patrol ranks to notify them that they had captured one of the men. The ranks returned and the man was handed over to them and they began to hunt for his accomplice. They reportedly received information about his whereabouts and soon after managed to locate him.

Upon seeing them, the accomplice ran into a yard in a bid to escape but the ranks gave chase and reportedly cornered him in that same yard. Police reported that the accomplice began to approach the ranks menacingly with a weapon in his hands. The ranks claimed that at the time, they could not see what the weapon was and as he got closer, one of them discharged a round in his direction.

The accomplice in his last bid to escape turned and ran, attempting to scale a fence but one of the ranks ran behind him and captured him. His weapon, according to the ranks was discovered to be a piece of wood with several nails attached to one end. As they took him to the police vehicle, the ranks observed that he was bleeding from a wound on the left side of his body. Realising that he might have been hit by the bullet they rushed him to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was admitted and is under police guard.

His condition has since been listed as stable.