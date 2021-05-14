Two to lead defence, one walks free

Kaieteur News – Two of the defendants accused of murdering money changer, Aaron Latchman and his daughter, 18-year-old Arianna Latchman, during June 2019, yesterday opted to lead their defence after Magistrate, Alisha George, ruled that a prima facie case was made out against them – the Magistrate also discharged the matter against another accused.

Five persons were accused of the double murder. Those persons are, 25-year-old Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; 37-year-old Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ a conductor of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy’ or ‘Rasta Man,’ a vendor of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; and Lloyd Sadloo, self-employed of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.Yesterday’s hearing was set for the ruling on the no-case submissions made by the defence and the submissions made by the prosecution in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate George ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence against Chan, Sadloo and Abrams, and as such, a prima facie case was made out against them.

The Magistrate further noted that the prosecution failed to satisfy her that a prima facie case should be made out against Thomas, and as such, she discharged the matter against him. The fifth accused, Rufino is still on the run after escaping from the Lusignan Prison during last October.

Following the Magistrate’s ruling, Sadloo, who is being represented by attorney-at-law, Glenn Hanoman, went into an uproar accusing his lawyer of not doing enough for him, which he claims caused the Magistrate to make out a prima facie case against him. Magistrate George then notified Hanoman that throughout the deposition, his client was disrespectful to the court.

The matter was then adjourned to May 21, 2021, after Hanoman indicated that he will be calling one witness to lead his client’s defence, someone who is expected to provide an alibi for his client. While Magistrate George allowed for the witness to appear, she however stated that, throughout the deposition, a witness in relation to an alibi for Sadloo was never mentioned.

Accused Abrams, informed the court that he will be calling two witnesses to lead his defence, one of whom is his girlfriend. Chan declined to lead his defence.

Kaieteur News had reported that the indictable charge alleges that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, the defendants murdered the Latchmans during a robbery. According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15 hrs. and was attempting to park his car in his yard, when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Arianna Latchman. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman who had allegedly shot the young woman then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched a bag of cash and fled. The gunmen escaped in a car. The money changer and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they were both pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested and subsequently charged jointly for murder.