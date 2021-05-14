Latest update May 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Bus driver’s in-laws arrested for his murder

May 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Three in-laws of a bus driver were yesterday nabbed in Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), Region Three, for his brutal murder on Tuesday last.

Murdered allegedly by his in-laws, Marcus Julius Thomas.

The bus driver, Marcus Julius Thomas, 39, of Kuru Kururu Sandpit, Linden/ Soesdyke Highway, was slain by three men who invaded his home around 18:30 hrs.
Kaieteur News received information that his attackers were his in-laws who had reportedly attempted to murder him three times in the past. Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, stated that police ranks had received a tip off that the men were at Parika.
They headed down to the location and captured them sometime after 12:00 hrs. Blanhum added that the captured suspects are currently in the custody of the East Bank Demerara detectives.
The suspects, he said, have been cooperating with police. Blanhum related too, that one of the suspects had previously chopped Thomas and a report was made with police but the individual was never arrested because he always managed to elude police.

A wounded Thomas being transported in a police vehicle following a previous attack by the same suspects last year.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the most recent attempts on the life of Thomas was back in August, 2020. They had allegedly chopped him to his belly and head.
This newspaper has been in receipt of a video of that incident, part of which showed a wounded Thomas being transported in a police vehicle. He was bleeding from a gaping wound to his left side abdomen and another to his forehead. Two of the suspects were arrested then but were later released on bail.
A family member had told Kaieteur News then that they had attacked him over an old grievance they had for a number of years. It seems that it might be that same old grievance that led to him being murdered on Tuesday.
Kaieteur News learnt that Thomas had arrived home that afternoon and decided to rest. Not long after his killers reportedly kicked opened his door and barged in. Neighbours reportedly recalled hearing loud noises and rumbling from his home.
A few minutes later they saw the suspects fleeing the scene. Shortly after, Thomas was seen staggering out of his house and calling out for help. It reportedly did not take long for him to collapse in his yard where he remained motionless. Crime scene experts who visited the scene later reported that several wounds were seen about his body. It is believed that the men slit his throat and then stabbed him several times before they escaped.

 

