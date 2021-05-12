Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. defies Court Order to give up DDL’s Providence lands

– Accused of employing aggressive, obstructive tactics

Kaieteur News – On October 26, 2020 the High Court had issued an Order, which categorically stated that Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. must give up possession of Providence lands, which belong to Demerara Contractors and Engineers Limited (DCEL), a subsidiary of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL). Pritipaul Singh was required to leave the said lands by November 30, 2020.

The Court also issued an injunction restraining Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc., its directors, officers, servants and or agents, from entering upon the said property or any part or portion thereof after the November deadline.

But yesterday, DCEL informed the media that the company continues to illegally occupy its lands. In a statement to the press, the subsidiary said, “Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. has continued its occupation, keeping materials and equipment on the property. On several occasions, heavy-duty equipment was used to block DCEL access to the property.”

DCEL further noted that on April 22, its employees made a report at the Providence Police Station that an excavator, belonging to Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc., was blocking a bridge to the property. Later that day, DCEL said the police advised that they would visit Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. with the Court Order and would request the removal of the excavator. The company stated that the excavator remained in place and a follow-up report was made to the Commander of Police Division 4B.

While a Marshall of the Court subsequently succeeded in getting the excavator removed on May 3, the company lamented that the illegal occupation and obstruction continues. In fact, DCEL said up to yesterday, Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. took more aggressive action when its employees, at least one with a firearm, ripped down one of the DCEL fences as workers were involved in carrying out the company’s activities on the property. In light of this, DCEL said, “This aggression is reckless and dangerous and a legitimate threat to the lives of DCEL employees carrying out their responsibilities in keeping with the law. This lawlessness should not and will not be tolerated.” It added, “The illegal occupation and continued obstruction by Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc., have delayed the commencement of extensive works for the development of DCEL’s waterfront facilities at Providence. The waterfront development comes as DCEL intensifies efforts to build out its capacity and to expand the services offered by the DDL Group of Companies.”

Demerara Contractors and Engineers Limited then publicly demanded that Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. end its continued alleged illegal occupation of its waterfront land at Providence as well as its threatening actions, which seek to intimidate its employees.

In making this demand via a statement to the press, DCEL said it expects that Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. will honour the Order of Court without further legal or other action being required.