Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to inclement weather

May 10, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The organisers have postponed the K and P Pharmacy and Diagnostic Centre Arrival Day softball cup due to inclement weather. The tournament which was scheduled to be held on May 5 at Canje will be contested when weather permits.
The competition will be hosted in collaboration with WeCare Community Services and Promotions and Grill Masters Softball Team of East Canje Berbice.
According to the organizers the one day limited overs knock-out competition will be played under strict covid guidelines and spectators will not be allowed in the venue.
The organizers said that the days event is put together to commemorate Arrival Day in Guyana. The competition will be played by a limited amount of teams and they will be vying for trophies and cash incentives.
This inaugural Arrival Softball Cricket Cup will be played by mostly youths and several businesses in the New Amsterdam area have already thrown their support towards the competition.  They are Office Express, Hanomans Dental, Mr. Murselene Bacchus SC, attorney at law, Raja Extreme Trucking Service, Ishwar Singh (GuyBiz) and Furniture World and Terminate Pest Control.
Interested teams can register through 647-7507. Teams will be accepted on first come basis.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

May 10, 2021

Kaieteur News –  Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana...
Read More
Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021 Award…Bibi Farida Shaw honored as Mother-of-the-Year

Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021...

May 10, 2021

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to inclement weather

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to...

May 10, 2021

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke in UFC debut

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke...

May 09, 2021

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

May 09, 2021

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this month-end

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this...

May 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • GREED OR NEED?

    Kaieteur News – Greed is groovy. But does this make it right or best for all concerned? And is this what the people... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]