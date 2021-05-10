Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to inclement weather

Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The organisers have postponed the K and P Pharmacy and Diagnostic Centre Arrival Day softball cup due to inclement weather. The tournament which was scheduled to be held on May 5 at Canje will be contested when weather permits.
The competition will be hosted in collaboration with WeCare Community Services and Promotions and Grill Masters Softball Team of East Canje Berbice.
According to the organizers the one day limited overs knock-out competition will be played under strict covid guidelines and spectators will not be allowed in the venue.
The organizers said that the days event is put together to commemorate Arrival Day in Guyana. The competition will be played by a limited amount of teams and they will be vying for trophies and cash incentives.
This inaugural Arrival Softball Cricket Cup will be played by mostly youths and several businesses in the New Amsterdam area have already thrown their support towards the competition. They are Office Express, Hanomans Dental, Mr. Murselene Bacchus SC, attorney at law, Raja Extreme Trucking Service, Ishwar Singh (GuyBiz) and Furniture World and Terminate Pest Control.
Interested teams can register through 647-7507. Teams will be accepted on first come basis.
