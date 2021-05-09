Latest update May 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Murder suspect wakes up to chopping in prison

May 09, 2021 News

Shot of the Lusignan Prison.

Kaieteur News – A murder suspect on remand at the Lusignan Prison woke up on Thursday to a chopping from two of his fellow inmates. The wounded prisoner is identified as Allan Basdeo.According to the police, he was attacked around 23:15hrs by his fellow inmates, “Russian” and “Sonic”. The incident reportedly took place in Holding Bay Two.
Police reported that Basdeo was awakened from his sleep by a loud noise. Basdeo told investigators that when he opened his eyes, he saw two masked inmates armed with improvised weapons.
The men then chopped Basdeo twice to the left side of his head before an alarm was raised. He was reportedly rescued and taken to the prison’s infirmary section where he received medical attention. Police stated that he was later transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as well.
Acting Director of Prisons, Niclon Elliot said that Basdeo’s condition is stable and he has since returned to the Lusignan Prison.
Elliot informed Kaieteur News that the chopping reportedly stemmed from an old quarrel, which the injured man had with the suspects.

