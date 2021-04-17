Two captured after shootout with police

Kaieteur News – Two bandits were unable to enjoy their stolen booty on Wednesday after they were captured following an alleged shootout with cops in the Cummings Lodge Area.

Commander of the Georgetown Police District, Simon McBean, said that his ranks had responded to a report of an armed robbery committed by three bandits at Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge, Georgetown. The robbery reportedly took place sometime after 20:00 hrs. Due to the quick response by the ranks, they were able to track the bandits down which resulted in one being captured while the others escaped. The apprehended suspect later led police to the successful arrest one of his accomplices while the third remains on the run.

McBean could not confirm at the time if gunshots were fired during the apprehension. However, eyewitnesses in the area said there was a brief exchange of gunfire as the ranks chased after the bandits.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, three bicycle bandits armed with a gun had pounced on two men “gyaffing” with each other on Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge. They reportedly relieved the men of their cell phones and some $25,000 in cash.

The matter was reported immediately and ranks began combing the area for the three robbers. Kaieteur News was told that the ranks spotted the suspects riding along a street in the Cummings Lodge area. As the ranks pulled up beside them they reportedly dropped their bicycles and began sprinting away.

The ranks gave chase and according persons in the area, a gun shot went off. It appeared, they said, that one of bandits shot at the ranks while being chased. The ranks returned fire and one of the men reportedly surrendered while the others continued their escape.

The bandit who was apprehended during the chase was taken to the Turkeyen Police Station where he revealed to investigators, the location of one of his accomplices. Police have since been able to recover a firearm from one of the arrested bandits.