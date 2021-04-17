Guyana lose first two matches in FIBA 2023 pre-qualifiers

Kaieteur News – Stanton Rose and his men had two tough opening matches of the FIBA 2023 World Cup Concecaba pre-qualifiers in which they lost to Nicaragua and Jamaica, respectively, in back to back matches on Thursday and last night.

Playing at the Gimnasio Nacional Adolfo Pineda in San Salvador, El Salvador, which is hosting all the matches of the five-team qualifiers that will see the top three teams moving on to the next round of qualification following one off round-robin matches, Guyana fell 84-73 to Nicaragua in the opening match.

Stanton Rose top scored for the Guyanese with 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while Jared Ruiz posted up a match high 29 points for the Nicaraguans.

In last night’s match, Jamaica that were a late addition to the event, built on the win the previous night to blowout the Guyanese by 20 points in the 107-87 win. Again, Skipper Stanton Rose led from the front for Team Guyana with 19 points but it was not enough as Omari Johnson rallied the Jamaicans with 26 points and seven rebounds.

Guyana played well and was well within the game up until the second half where the Junior Hercules coached team held a five-point lead at one-point before the Jamaicans began to pull away.

Now, for the men from the ‘land of many waters’ to progress, they will have to win both of their remaining matches tonight and tomorrow and even then, making it to the next round will still not be a given.

Guyana will play the hosts El Salvador tonight at 21:00hrs, while their final match will be against Costa Rica tomorrow at 18:00hrs.