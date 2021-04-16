Over 300 benefit from TIP awareness outreach in Region 6

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services, in a release yesterday, stated that it had conducted a series of structural awareness sessions, in the form of walkabouts, in Region 6, over a three-day period, to educate members of the general populace and selected Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the phenomenon of Trafficking In Persons (TIP).

The awareness walks were conducted at the New Amsterdam and Rosignol markets, where these areas provided the TIP Officers attached to the Ministry with access to reach street vendors, small and large business owners, stores, and food courts.

CSOs, Guyana Brick Layers Foundation and the Guyana Sex Workers Coalition, were among some of the organisations that benefitted; members of the Guyana Police Force also participated in the exercise.

The ministry went on to state that over 300 residents were engaged in the awareness outreach, which lasted from April 7- 9, 2021.