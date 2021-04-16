Health Ministry says there is no shortage of vaccines

– as persons 18 and over eligible for vaccination from today

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday expanded the age group of persons eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination, stating that there is no shortage of vaccines, as 153 new cases were recorded.

Addressing rumors that the Ministry has been using up all the vaccines that came into the country and there are shortages for the second dose of vaccine, the Ministry in a release stated that it wants to assure the general public that those rumors are false.

The Ministry, in its statement, assured the public that “There are enough COVID-19 vaccines in storage to provide all persons who have received their first dose.”

The release noted that the rumors are the work of persons with “malicious intent”, and that there is an equivalent amount of vaccine doses stored away. Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy also announced on his Facebook page, that all persons 18 years old and over are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting today.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that a 94-year-old man from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus has died. His death now brings Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 263 deaths.

According to the Ministry, the man passed away while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 11,527.

The dashboard shows that 10 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 78 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,161in home isolation and 8 persons are institutional quarantine. To date 10,015 recoveries have been recorded.