Gerry Gouveia to head prisons sentence management board

…as Cabinet approves senior Home Affairs roles

Leading private sector businessman, Captain Gerald Gouveia, has been named to head the Guyana Prison Service Sentence Management Board, while engineer Bert Sukhai has been approved to lead the Firearms Licensing Board.

This is in keeping with a number of Cabinet decisions taken and since published in the Official Gazette.

According to the publication, Captain Gouveia will be heading the sentence management board with the assistance of other members, including Major General (ret’d) Norman McLean.The other members appointed to the board are Nicklon Elliot, Marielle Bristol, Meenawatie Rajkumar, Rabindra Chand, Mahendra Thakurdat, Chris Bowman, Beverly Bishop-Cheddie, Joan Ann Edghill-Stuart and Secretary Shireen Andrews.

With Sukhai heading the Firearms Licensing Board, the other members approved by Cabinet are, Dr. Bhiro Harry, Dr. Karen Roach and Chandrowtie Sarran.

The Memorandum considered by the Cabinet Counsel of Ministers headed by the President approved the appointments on April 9, last with one-year tenure.

The appointments were signed off by Minister with responsibility for Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira.

Other appointments approved by Cabinet include members for the Guyana Prison Service Agriculture Development Board; Brian Sears was appointed as Chairperson with members including Ashraf Narine, Eon Sampson, Tabitha Barnwell, Simone Simon, Kevin Pilgrim, Hakeem Mohamed, Udistair Holligan, Roddy Denhart, David Sheppherd, Alexander Hopkinson, Sharamkumar Seeraj and Secretary Amias Benjamin.Members were also considered and approved for Guyana Fire Service Recruitment and Training Board. Compton Sparman has since been approved to head that board and will be joined by members, Dwayne Scotland, Randolph Alfred, Deborah Thomas, Seivewright Benjamin, Eureka Duncan, Nafeeza Rodrigues and Secretary Samantha Wickham.

Those appointed to the Prison Service Recruitment Board include, Chairman Ronald Harsawack and members Nicklon Elliot, Marielle Bristol, Eureka Duncan, Azad Ibrahim, Reverend Fay Clarke and Secretary Michelle Baptiste.

Those nominated to the Fire Advisory Board include Chairman Ramesh Sugrim and members Orsen Simon, Hemraj Sanichara, Christopher Cathro, Joshua Muridall, Tanzia Bollers, Loretta Noel, Sheldon Sauns, Dannie Ramdolar and Secretary Joycelyn Balgobin.

Other appointments approved by Cabinet in its deliberation include members of the Prison Service Training Board to be headed by Tracy Shamshudeen and deputy, Omesh Satyanand.