GMR&SC suspended for hosting “Paper Shorts” funeral

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) located at Thomas Lands, Georgetown has been ordered by the National Covid-19 Task Force (NCTF) to shut its doors for one month. According to a member of the NCTF, GMR&SC’s operations was suspended from March 30 to April 30 because it breached the Covid-19 guidelines by hosting a large gathering on March 29.

That gathering, Kaieteur News was told, was the funeral service of slain gold dealer, Ricardo Fagundes, better known as “Paper Shorts”.

Fagundes, a member of GMR&SC, was gunned down on March 21 in front of Palm Court by two men who emerged from a white Toyota Fielder wagon.

On March 26, on its Facebook page, GMR&SC announced that his funeral would be held at its Thomas Lands premises. In a subsequent Facebook post, it made on March 28, just one day before the service, GMR&SC stated that persons attending “must follow all Covid-19 guidelines and wear masks”.

The NCTF noted that despite a majority of the attendees having had on masks and made efforts to sanitize, there was very little social distancing. The gazetted Covid-19 measures prohibit persons from hosting large gatherings such as funerals, party, etc. The NCTF observed that there were more than a hundred persons attending Fagundes’ funeral service and decided to suspend the club’s operations.