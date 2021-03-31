Agro-processors to benefit from $10M lab, $85M improvements to cold storage facilities

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s agro-processors will soon benefit from a $10M certified laboratory, which will allow for the analysis and testing of their products, especially when targeting international markets. The new lab will also ensure agro-processors are able attain the necessary standards and certifications in a timely manner and at an affordable cost.

Making this known was Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha. Further to his plans to have the laboratory in place, the official noted efforts will be made to ensure the country achieves the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Target of 12.3, which focuses on halving per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels and reducing food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses by 2030. With this in mind, Mustapha said that the government will be investing $85.5 Million for the improvement of cold storage facilities at the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), which would be inclusive of the acquisition of two refrigerated trucks, two refrigerated containers, construction of a permanent cold storage facility and upgrades to existing facilities. These initiatives he said would ensure reduced losses and extend the shelf life of produce.

The Minister was keen to note as well that a robust marketing strategy will be developed to ensure that farmers and agro-processors are linked to the most lucrative markets, locally and internationally. He said that this will entail conducting extensive market research, participation in trade fairs and exhibitions and the use of e-marketing/e-commerce platforms through Public-Private Partnerships.

Kaieteur News understands that emphasis will be placed on finding long-term market opportunities for agro-producers as GMC is expected to facilitate institutional buying by linking farmers and agro-processors with Public and Private Institutions, such as the Ministry of Health – Hospitals, Oil Companies like ExxonMobil, Hotels and Restaurants. GMC is also expected to work towards facilitating the supply of at least 10% of the dietary requirements for the Ministry of Education’s School Feeding Programme.