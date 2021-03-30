Two women are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update March 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of two females; a 67-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 63-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) as the latest COVID-19 fatalities.
In its Press Release, it was stated that the women died on Sunday while receiving treatment. Their deaths have since been recorded as the 228th and 229th COVID-19 fatalities.
The MOH also reported 14 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday increasing the total number of cases to 10,182.
The dashboard shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 14 in institutional quarantine, 54 in institutional isolation and 966 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,922 persons have recovered to date while 113 new recoveries were recorded as at yesterday.
