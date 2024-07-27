Half-centuries from Ramnauth, Dindyal pilot Guyana to third consecutive win 

Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2024 Sports
2024 CWI Rising Stars U19 50-Over Championship…Guyana vs. Trinidad and Tobago
– T&T suffer 89-run loss as Van Lange (4-8), Singh (3-31) shine
Kaieteur Sports – Classy half-centuries from Mahendra Dindyal and Rampertab Ramnauth, coupled with clinical bowling helped table-leaders Guyana maintain their perfect win record versus arch rivals Trinidad & Tobago yesterday, at Cumberland Playing Field.
Ramnauth maintained his form with a classy 65 with 7 fours, while Dindyal stroked 51 off 64 with four boundaries as Guyana posted another formidable total in 223-8.
Opener Romeo Deonarain (30) and all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell (25) helped add to the total, as the duo of Andrew Rambaran and Fareez Ali both captured 3 wickets apiece for Trinidad and Tobago.
When rain arrived, Trinidad and Tobago were 5 wickets down for 117 runs after 35 overs. Inroads were created by Krsna Singh (3-31) who was the wrecker with 3 quick wickets; including top-scorers Justin Jagessar (27), Kyle Ramdoo (22) and Luke Ali (14).
In the end T&T were steamrolled for 134-runs in 42.5 overs. Medium-pacer Jonathan Van Lange bagged magical figures of 4-8 while left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai snared 2-16.
Earlier in the day, Deonarain and Ramnauth put on 85 for the opening stand as Guyana scored another 200-plus total.
Dindyal then picked up from where the opening pair left off, as he finally reached a batting milestone after a few good scores.
In-form all-rounders Van Lange (13) hung around while Lovell smashed a quartet of fours before Rambaran and Ali cleaned up the Guyanese tail.
Round 4 bowls off tomorrow, Sunday with Guyana playing Barbados.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 27, 2024Kaieteur News – Former table tennis player Edinho Lewis was on Friday placed on $1,350,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith...
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Kaieteur News – A frightening situation is developing. The law enforcement agencies have been seized a number of illegal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]