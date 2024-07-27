Half-centuries from Ramnauth, Dindyal pilot Guyana to third consecutive win

2024 CWI Rising Stars U19 50-Over Championship…Guyana vs. Trinidad and Tobago

– T&T suffer 89-run loss as Van Lange (4-8), Singh (3-31) shine

Kaieteur Sports – Classy half-centuries from Mahendra Dindyal and Rampertab Ramnauth, coupled with clinical bowling helped table-leaders Guyana maintain their perfect win record versus arch rivals Trinidad & Tobago yesterday, at Cumberland Playing Field.

Ramnauth maintained his form with a classy 65 with 7 fours, while Dindyal stroked 51 off 64 with four boundaries as Guyana posted another formidable total in 223-8.

Opener Romeo Deonarain (30) and all-rounder Thaddeus Lovell (25) helped add to the total, as the duo of Andrew Rambaran and Fareez Ali both captured 3 wickets apiece for Trinidad and Tobago.

When rain arrived, Trinidad and Tobago were 5 wickets down for 117 runs after 35 overs. Inroads were created by Krsna Singh (3-31) who was the wrecker with 3 quick wickets; including top-scorers Justin Jagessar (27), Kyle Ramdoo (22) and Luke Ali (14).

In the end T&T were steamrolled for 134-runs in 42.5 overs. Medium-pacer Jonathan Van Lange bagged magical figures of 4-8 while left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai snared 2-16.

Earlier in the day, Deonarain and Ramnauth put on 85 for the opening stand as Guyana scored another 200-plus total.

Dindyal then picked up from where the opening pair left off, as he finally reached a batting milestone after a few good scores.

In-form all-rounders Van Lange (13) hung around while Lovell smashed a quartet of fours before Rambaran and Ali cleaned up the Guyanese tail.

Round 4 bowls off tomorrow, Sunday with Guyana playing Barbados.