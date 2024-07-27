Man, 47, drowns at Orealla

Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old salesman reportedly drowned on Tuesday after he slipped and fell from a boat in Orealla Village, Corentyne River, Berbice, Region Six.
Dead is Paul Bahadur of Canje, Berbice. Reports are that Bahadur left his home for Orealla on Saturday with three other salesmen to sell pots and other kitchen utensils.
On Tuesday, July 23 2024, around 07:30 hrs, the three salesmen went to the Orealla boat stelling to leave their utensils on the passenger boat for Berbice before proceeding over to the village of Siparuta.
According to one of the salesmen Bahadur had been drinking and was drunk when he decided to board the boat. He recalled that as Bahabur was about to jump onto the boat he slipped and fell overboard.
He was not seen again until a search party fished his body from the Corentyne River later that afternoon.
Investigations are ongoing.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 27, 2024Kaieteur News – Former table tennis player Edinho Lewis was on Friday placed on $1,350,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith...
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Kaieteur News – A frightening situation is developing. The law enforcement agencies have been seized a number of illegal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]