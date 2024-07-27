Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man, 47, drowns at Orealla

Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old salesman reportedly drowned on Tuesday after he slipped and fell from a boat in Orealla Village, Corentyne River, Berbice, Region Six.

Dead is Paul Bahadur of Canje, Berbice. Reports are that Bahadur left his home for Orealla on Saturday with three other salesmen to sell pots and other kitchen utensils.

On Tuesday, July 23 2024, around 07:30 hrs, the three salesmen went to the Orealla boat stelling to leave their utensils on the passenger boat for Berbice before proceeding over to the village of Siparuta.

According to one of the salesmen Bahadur had been drinking and was drunk when he decided to board the boat. He recalled that as Bahabur was about to jump onto the boat he slipped and fell overboard.

He was not seen again until a search party fished his body from the Corentyne River later that afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing.

