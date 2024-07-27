Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

No cover-up in GPF corruption probe – Jagdeo assures

Jul 27, 2024 News

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

…says PPP/C has depoliticised SOCU

Kaieteur News – Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday assured that there will be no cover-up in the probe into the alleged financial impropriety and other acts of corruption by officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Jagdeo was at the time speaking at his weekly press conference held at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown.

The investigations will be conducted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). The Vice President said that it is his government that has depoliticized the Force and assures that an impartial investigation will be conducted. It is important to note that SOCU is an arm of the GPF.

The announcement that SOCU will head the investigation into the corruption allegations against members of the Force sparked much discussion as pundits believe that the situation mirrors the proverbial cat and milk.

Since the surfacing of allegations of financial impropriety within the GPF, three senior officers were reassigned while Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, one of the reassigned, requested annual leave to facilitate an investigation into the corruption allegations.

“I see that in some cases they want external agencies to investigate, to undermine local institutions. We have depoliticized SOCU. SOCU doesn’t go after political opponents now, they go after criminal matters. That used to happen under APNU, it was politicized. SOCU is an agency dedicated to this sort of investigation— there will be no cover up. And it’s shameful that some people would try to undermine the same institutions that we are all trying to build,” he said.

Jagdeo’s comments come just over a week after Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, made a blistering address to the members of the Force at its 185th Anniversary Symposium. The Minister bemoaned the rampant corruption within the Force.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Former table tennis player on $1.3M bail for possession of guns, ammo and drugs

Former table tennis player on $1.3M bail for possession of guns, ammo...

Jul 27, 2024

Kaieteur News – Former table tennis player Edinho Lewis was on Friday placed on $1,350,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith...
Read More
Paris get Olympic Games under way with stylish opening ceremony

Paris get Olympic Games under way with stylish...

Jul 27, 2024

Guyana’s ‘exquisite’ look shines bright in Paris

Guyana’s ‘exquisite’ look shines bright in...

Jul 27, 2024

West Indies grab three late wickets on day one as third Test against England in the balance

West Indies grab three late wickets on day one as...

Jul 27, 2024

Grenades FC drop GDF FC out of CFU Club Shield

Grenades FC drop GDF FC out of CFU Club Shield

Jul 27, 2024

GBI partners with GFF to host 2nd Edition of Koolkidz Summer Festival

GBI partners with GFF to host 2nd Edition of...

Jul 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]