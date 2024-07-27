No cover-up in GPF corruption probe – Jagdeo assures

…says PPP/C has depoliticised SOCU

Kaieteur News – Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday assured that there will be no cover-up in the probe into the alleged financial impropriety and other acts of corruption by officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Jagdeo was at the time speaking at his weekly press conference held at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown.

The investigations will be conducted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). The Vice President said that it is his government that has depoliticized the Force and assures that an impartial investigation will be conducted. It is important to note that SOCU is an arm of the GPF.

The announcement that SOCU will head the investigation into the corruption allegations against members of the Force sparked much discussion as pundits believe that the situation mirrors the proverbial cat and milk.

Since the surfacing of allegations of financial impropriety within the GPF, three senior officers were reassigned while Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, one of the reassigned, requested annual leave to facilitate an investigation into the corruption allegations.

“I see that in some cases they want external agencies to investigate, to undermine local institutions. We have depoliticized SOCU. SOCU doesn’t go after political opponents now, they go after criminal matters. That used to happen under APNU, it was politicized. SOCU is an agency dedicated to this sort of investigation— there will be no cover up. And it’s shameful that some people would try to undermine the same institutions that we are all trying to build,” he said.

Jagdeo’s comments come just over a week after Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, made a blistering address to the members of the Force at its 185th Anniversary Symposium. The Minister bemoaned the rampant corruption within the Force.