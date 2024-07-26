Latest update July 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. talks up fight against corruption in public procurement

Jul 26, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Amid widespread allegations of corruption in the public procurement sector, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said his government is committed to upholding strict procurement laws.

Speaking at his weekly news conference, at Freedom House Jagdeo emphasised the importance of adherence to the Procurement Act and the necessity for fairness in awarding contracts. He highlighted that public officials must comply fully with procurement regulations to preserve the government’s pledge to a transparent and fair bidding process. He called on officials to declare any conflicts of interest and refrain from participating in bids involving their close associates, warning that any attempts to exploit the system for personal gain would be met with strict measures. “This will not be tolerated,” Jagdeo stated, noting public concerns about officials involved in procurement processes while companies managed by their relatives or friends were bidding.

Such instances, he said, have led to allegations of unfair practices and dissatisfaction among the public. The PPP general secretary reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring equitable distribution of procurement opportunities, including fostering local contractor capacity. He also outlined consequences for contractors who miss deadlines or deliver substandard work, which could include financial penalties or blacklisting.

To reinforce these measures, Jagdeo announced the deployment of technical teams to monitor compliance and provide training for public officers engaged in procurement processes at regional and national levels. “There should be no excuse for ignorance of the procurement laws of the country”, he asserted as he underscored the government’s commitment to integrity and transparency. Comparing the current administration’s approach to the former PNCR-led APNU+AFC Coalition government, Jagdeo stressed the significant difference in tackling procurement issues. He assured that the PPP/C government’s interventions are resulting in increased opportunities for small contractors, thereby contributing to their development and capacity-building. Jagdeo’s message on procurement integrity has been consistent, including during recent outreach events in Essequibo and Regions 5 and 6, where he and his colleagues, Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance and Public Sector, Dr. Ashni Singh and Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, warned of severe repercussions for those found influencing contract awards for personal or familial gain. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Archibald and Edghill are Guyana’s Flagbearers for Olympics opening ceremony

Archibald and Edghill are Guyana’s Flagbearers for Olympics opening...

Jul 26, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Sprinter Emanuel Archibald and table tennis ace Chelsea Edghill are set to be Guyana’s flagbearers for today’s opening of the Paris Olympic Games. Edghill will begin her...
Read More
Unchanged England seek 3-0, as Test cricket desperately seeks a contest

Unchanged England seek 3-0, as Test cricket...

Jul 26, 2024

Good showing for team Guyana at 34th Pan-American Youth Championship

Good showing for team Guyana at 34th Pan-American...

Jul 26, 2024

Golfers to receive 10,000 balls as part of GGA Boost Programme

Golfers to receive 10,000 balls as part of GGA...

Jul 26, 2024

Appadu enjoys slim lead as Guyana’s leading jockey

Appadu enjoys slim lead as Guyana’s leading...

Jul 26, 2024

Premier Insurance, Jacobs Jewellery & First Change join tournament

Premier Insurance, Jacobs Jewellery & First...

Jul 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]