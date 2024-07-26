$153M in contracts awarded to build four nursery schools

Latest update July 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Government will spend approximately $153,677,119 to construct nursery schools in Tapakuma, Crane, Tuschen and Itaballi.
The projects which were tendered by the Regional Administration of Regions Two, Three and Seven were awarded recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office following the competitive bidding process.
According to information published by the Tender Board, the construction of a new school for Tapakuma Lake Nursery in Region Two will be undertaken by Triple P Construction & General Supply to the tune of $25,377,804. Kaieteur News understands that nursery classes in the village are being accommodated in a section of the primary school building.
In Region Three, the construction of the school for Crane would cost $36,547,760 and would be built by Chara Construction & Bus Services, while the nursery building for Tuschen would be undertaken by PP Building Contracting to the tune of $50,305,080. It was previously reported in the media that because new housing areas are opening up in the region and the growing population there was a need for new schools.
As it relates to the nursery school for Itaballi which is located in the Lower Mazaruni area, Region Seven, the project will be executed by Troy Dainty Construction to the tune of $41,446,475. In Itaballi also, currently the primary school building houses both primary and nursery learners.
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at a press conference earlier this year said that having achieved universal primary education in the country, the intention is to achieve universal nursery and secondary education. “What universal means, it means all over. So all over Guyana, we want nursery aged children to be able to access nursery schools and nursery education in Guyana is not compulsory as yet but we have registered the highest enrollment in the Commonwealth Caribbean at more than 85 percent of our nursery age cohort attending nursery school,” she said. The minister added that where there is a gap it would be where there are not enough schools and that is mostly in the hinterland regions.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 26, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Sprinter Emanuel Archibald and table tennis ace Chelsea Edghill are set to be Guyana’s flagbearers for today’s opening of the Paris Olympic Games. Edghill will begin her...
Jul 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – The AFC continues to adversely comment on the decision of one of its then members, Charrandass Persaud, to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]