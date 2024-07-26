$153M in contracts awarded to build four nursery schools

Kaieteur News – Government will spend approximately $153,677,119 to construct nursery schools in Tapakuma, Crane, Tuschen and Itaballi.

The projects which were tendered by the Regional Administration of Regions Two, Three and Seven were awarded recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office following the competitive bidding process.

According to information published by the Tender Board, the construction of a new school for Tapakuma Lake Nursery in Region Two will be undertaken by Triple P Construction & General Supply to the tune of $25,377,804. Kaieteur News understands that nursery classes in the village are being accommodated in a section of the primary school building.

In Region Three, the construction of the school for Crane would cost $36,547,760 and would be built by Chara Construction & Bus Services, while the nursery building for Tuschen would be undertaken by PP Building Contracting to the tune of $50,305,080. It was previously reported in the media that because new housing areas are opening up in the region and the growing population there was a need for new schools.

As it relates to the nursery school for Itaballi which is located in the Lower Mazaruni area, Region Seven, the project will be executed by Troy Dainty Construction to the tune of $41,446,475. In Itaballi also, currently the primary school building houses both primary and nursery learners.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at a press conference earlier this year said that having achieved universal primary education in the country, the intention is to achieve universal nursery and secondary education. “What universal means, it means all over. So all over Guyana, we want nursery aged children to be able to access nursery schools and nursery education in Guyana is not compulsory as yet but we have registered the highest enrollment in the Commonwealth Caribbean at more than 85 percent of our nursery age cohort attending nursery school,” she said. The minister added that where there is a gap it would be where there are not enough schools and that is mostly in the hinterland regions.